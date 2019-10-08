News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Research strengthens link between maternal obesity and the impact on offspring

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 01:49 PM

Children of obese mothers are more likely to develop diabetes and heart disease, it has emerged.

Researchers found that the offspring are heavier, they have more body fat and show early pre-diabetic signs.

Because of changes in their mitochondria they are likely to develop heart disease. Mitochondria are the power stations of cells which generate the energy cells need to function properly.

The scientists found that children of obese mothers also show impaired function in their mitochondria.

However there is a plus side, exercise by the offspring improves many of the poor outcomes that result in maternal obesity.

The research, published in The Journal of Physiology, also shown that the effects of maternal obesity even pass across generations to offspring.

Researchers at the Salvador Zubiran National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition in Mexico and the University of Wyoming at Laramie in the US studied offspring of obese rat mothers.

They looked at the offspring throughout their lives to determine the rate at which they aged.

Their findings add to a growing body of evidence of how conditions in the womb and early life affect the physiology of the offspring.

Several studies have shown that maternal obesity during pregnancy is an important determinant of offspring weight.

Senior study author, Elena Zambrano, said the finding reinforces the link between maternal obesity and the ageing of offspring, particularly the increased likelihood of developing diabetes and heart disease.

"Encouragingly, in previous studies, we have shown that exercise by the offspring can off help offset the risks brought about by maternal obesity," she said.

