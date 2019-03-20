NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Research shows 25% of people have used credit cards to pay bills

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 07:14 AM
By Digital Desk staff

It has emerged that one in four Irish people have used their credit cards to pay for heat and light.

Research by Switcher.ie has also found almost a third of consumers are unable to cover the cost of their essential bills out of their regular income.

Up to 38% of respondents admitted to raiding their savings.

Switcher.ie managing director Eoin Clarke said their survey highlights the high cost of running a home in Ireland.

He adds putting bills on plastic can easily get out of hand.

Mr Clarke said: "If we're using credit cards to pay for things like essential utilities on top of purchasing other items, if you don't stay on top of it, it could easily snowball.

"It could lead to increased debt, increased stress and people finding themselves in a very awkward position."

