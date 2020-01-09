Research project to look at women's experience of relationships in prison

A new research project is looking to speak with women who have experience of intimate or sexual relationships while in prison.

The project is being led by Trinity College Dublin researcher Danielle Claire O’Sullivan, who is appealing for anyone with those experiences to get in contact. She explained:

“There is nothing so far in Ireland on the types of intimate or sexual relationships women have in prison in Ireland."

“The only available research close to the topic is on LGBT experiences inside. My research will go further, including perspectives of lesbian, bisexual, and straight women who have experience of intimate and / or sexual relationships while inside.

"I know that different types of relationships happen and want to explore this, through the eyes of women with lived experience — some are based on love, some are in exchange for something (cigarettes etc) and are transactional in nature, and then there are the violent/coercive relationships.

Some women have been sexually assaulted while inside, by fellow inmates.

“I am aiming to speak with women up to a max five years post-release to talk to them about the relationships they had, their healthcare during that time, safety, their identity, and resources they feel could help others both within the prison and post-release.”

She tweeted that “my end game is to understand what's going on for women and to make policy recommendations that accord with their own lived experiences".

— Danielle Claire OSullivan (@osulld18) January 7, 2020

The Dochas Visiting Committee recently noted the practice of "inappropriate relationships" between women inside the prison, but Ms O’Sullivan said little is known about the nature of these relationships.

Meanwhile, figures provided by the Irish Prison Service this week showed there were just three phone seizures in the Dochas Prison last year, although the number of drug seizures increased to 15, the highest figure for the past three years. There were also six weapons seizures in 2019, whereas there were none in 2018.

Both the Dochas Prison and the women’s section of Limerick Prison were reported to be consistently over capacity last year.

- Anyone seeking to become involved can can email osulld18@tcd.ie