Research finds quarter of people unaware of #MeToo movement

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 07:07 AM

The vast majority of people in Ireland believe pay and career progression is skewed in favour of men.

However, according to an exclusive gender equality survey of 1,009 adults by Newstalk, one in four were not aware of the #MeToo movement.

The Newstalk Red C Women in Ireland research shows 59% of people here do not believe men and women are treated equally.

Around nine in 10 believe the system of pay and career progression is stacked in favour of men, while 82% believe society expects women to take on the responsibility of childcare.

Of the three quarters who were aware of the #MeToo movement, 65% felt it had been diluted by unrelated claims and unreliable accusations.

