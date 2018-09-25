Research finds out how long Irish people sit down in a typical day

The Irish Heart Foundation is launching its "Chairs Can Kill" campaign to raise awareness of the risks to people's heart health of sitting for long periods of time.

In conjunction with the campaign, the IHF commissioned a study to find out how long the average person in Ireland spends sitting down every day.

It found that Irish people spend around 7.3 hours a day sitting down, including 3.6 hours spent sitting at work, school or college.

The Ipsos MRBI poll for the IHF found almost 60% of people reported that their college or workplace does not create opportunities for them to sit less during the day.

Janis Morrissey, Head of Health Promotion, Information and Training with the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Our research shows that the average person in Ireland spends 7.3 hours every day sitting down and 3.6 of these hours are at work, school or college.

"Sitting for long periods of time increases your risk of heart disease and stroke. Even more worryingly, there is now increasing evidence that the positive health benefits of exercise may not entirely counteract the negative effects of a mostly sedentary lifestyle."