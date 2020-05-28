Research finds number of people exercising at record levels

The number of adults participating in sport and recreational walking is now at record levels.

New data from Sport Ireland says there are 45% of adults participating in both activities with around 710,000 taking exercise, 680,000 running and 510,000 cycling.

It found that 83% of adults are out walking during the pandemic compared to 65% before restrictions.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach said more people than before are exercising.

Ms Canavan said: "This research has also shown that there are 1.9 million regular participants in sporting activities, with more than half the adult population, 52%, engaging in sufficient levels of activity to meet the national physical activity guidelines."

Cycling Ireland CEO Matt McKerrow welcomed the figures, saying: “I think everyone in the cycling community has anecdotally noticed more people cycling in and around their towns and suburbs recently, but it is great to see the research with numbers quantifying the levels of increased participation.

“Cycling Ireland is committed to its role in providing participation opportunities for the physical and mental health of all across the island of Ireland and playing its part in the country’s road to recovery from Covid-19.”

It comes as the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, announced technical and financial support for local authorities to deliver improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the country.

The NTA support will help deliver:

Widening of footpaths to facilitate queuing outside shops and enable social distancing;

Potential pedestrianisation of some streets where necessary and feasible to accommodate social distancing, particularly where this supports business activities;

Potential one-way systems to create space for footpath widening;

Altering traffic signal times to reduce pedestrian waiting/crowding plus the automatic activation of some pedestrian phases in order to aid pedestrian movement and to minimise contact with signal push buttons;

Providing additional temporary facilities for cyclists;

Provision of some external space where appropriate to support business activities.

Minister Ross said: “In recent weeks we’ve all had to reassess how space should be shared in our cities and towns to better reflect the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.

As we move through the Roadmap to Reopen Society and Business we need to increase the numbers of people walking and cycling each day and we need to keep them safe while doing that. Improving our infrastructure is crucial so that people will feel confident about choosing to walk or cycle while enabling social distancing.

"I would particularly ask motorists to take note of extra cyclists on the road and ensure that they give them space and consideration.”