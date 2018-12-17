NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Research finds Leaving Cert causing burnout and stress among students

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 07:16 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The pressure of the Leaving Cert is causing burnout among students, according to a new ESRI study.

The survey has spoken to students, parents and teachers at more than 40 secondary schools who said the Leaving Cert "crushed their creativity" because exams rewarded those who could learn off and regurgitate things onto a page.

The report's findings will inform the National Council for Curriculum and Assessments review of senior cycle education.

Teachers reported that time pressure was leading to rote learning and "teaching to the test" which they felt was having a negative impact on student motivation and stress levels.

When asked how the system could be changed, students suggested they should have fewer subjects but a greater choice of subjects that suited their abilities.


KEYWORDS

Leaving CerteducationIreland

Related Articles

Ógra Fianna Fáil: Cut to Leaving Cert appeals wait insufficient

Leaving Cert appeals set to change following court ruling in favour of student

Thousands of students to receive Leaving Cert results upgrade

UCD to accept more students with exam upgrades on an 'exceptional basis'

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after digger used to steal ATM from Monaghan bank

Gardaí appeal to mother of baby found on Dublin beach

17 properties worth €1m or more sold weekly in Ireland

ESB restore power to most homes after Storm Deirdre


Lifestyle

Renegade cattle make bid for freedom

Preserving the past, looking to future

Allie’s in wonderland

Wild salmon at risk

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »