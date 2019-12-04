News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Research finds 39% of adults have not changed password in 12 months

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 07:27 AM

Almost 40% of Irish people have not updated their main password in the last year, according to new research.

Research from OneLogin also shows one in five have not changed their log-in details in over two years.

Another 5% cannot recall the last time they updated their passwords.

The survey of a thousand adults found more than a quarter of us write passwords down on a piece of paper, with almost as many storing them on their phone or computer.

It comes as OneLogin opens its headquarters in Dublin, creating 30 jobs.

The research also looked at how Irish adults store their passwords.

    Storing passwords

  • 27% of Irish adults write down their passwords on paper,

  • 24% save them on their phone or computer

  • 16% use a dedicated third-party password manager or app (such as Google Password Manager or OneLogin)

  • 43% either don’t have any particular method of storing their passwords or used another method other than the above.

