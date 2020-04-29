Research finds 20% of women experienced domestic abuse or coercive control in a relationship

New research carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic has found that 20% of women and 6% of men experienced domestic abuse or coercive control in a relationship.

The findings, according to a Dublin-based women’s refuge, highlight the need to keep domestic abuse and coercive control on the agenda after the coronavirus crisis subsides.

The online survey was carried out last Monday by Amárach Research on behalf of Saoirse Women’s Refuge, a facility providing shelter from abusive relationships and outreach services.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Saoirse, Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, said: “There is no stereotypical victim. The Covid-19 restrictions on movement have brought the issue to the forefront of people’s minds, however, the challenge for society will be that it doesn’t slip down the agenda once the crisis recedes."

The survey, which received 1,710 responses, also found that 85% of respondents had seen or heard the ‘Still Here’ TV and radio ad campaign being run by the Department of Justice and frontline organisations.

The campaign was launched following concerns that calls to helplines had fallen during the Covid-19 lockdown and to highlight that services are still available to those in need.

Ms O'Malley Dunlop said the refuge centre saw a fall in numbers at the outset of the pandemic but was now operating "at full capacity". The service, which can accommodate six families in Tallaght and in Rathcoole, also has two safe houses, as well as access to hotel rooms.

While a majority of respondents had seen the ‘Still Here’ campaign ads, one-in-four of those who had not seen or heard the TV and radio ads were under the age of 35.

“It’s so important to continually put the message out there. The demographic that saw the ‘Still Here’ campaign was an older demographic so there is a need to target younger age groups also with a digital or social media campaign,” Ms O’Malley Dunlop said.

The survey also found that half of respondents would turn to family for support but that 9% felt they had no-one to turn to. The majority of respondents did not single out any one category for support, including friends, helplines, and An Garda Síochána.

Ms O’Malley Dunlop said it was essential that all victims know there is always someone who can help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone seeking shelter from domestic abuse or coercive control can contact the Women’s Aid helpline on 1899 341900.