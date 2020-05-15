Research and innovation must remain priority in spite of Covid 19 restrictions

[timgcapimported=(iStock)]859f3e03-abeb-496c-aba9-661498e3d8f3__c87ee623-1a6f-4cfe-9471-36ee5f3dcd0f.jpg/timgcapimported] That was the consensus from leading academics and economists here during a webinar on the implications for higher education and research following the crisis.Chairman of Science Foundation Ireland -SFI-, economist Peter Clinch; president of UCC, Professor Patrick O'Shea; and president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Dr Orla Flynn told host Graham Love of Mazars that the Covid-19 response was shaped by research and expertise funded in the past 20 years, and specifically after the last great recession.Professor O'Shea said that one of the biggest positives coming from the last decade was not just the intellectual boost to technology, but also the "education training skillset" that has developed in Irish-led researchers who have now become the leaders we are now seeing in public in recent months."The biopharma industry has remained strong, and will help lead us out of whatever recession we face. Ensuring we have pipeline of research connected with education in creating those flexible and adaptable leaders and experts we can put into the workforce all across the economy will be important," he added.Dr Flynn said: "The last recession would have shown that those companies that were better enabled to engage with higher education in terms of research and innovation were the ones that have performed better, have been the most productive and better able to grow. "Future growth comes from innovation. Any tools that can continue to be deployed to enable us to work more closely with industry and to support industry, whether that means to support in the export environment or increase their online presence, that is the initiative we need to see in terms of economic development as a starting point." Professor Patrick O'Shea

Mr Love said Ireland has seen the "fruits of investment" that the country put into higher education 20 years ago, with those who had matured in it now helping us through the worst of Covid-19. However he said Ireland has a huge challenge in now ensuring a new swathe of talent can be utilised to face the next great crisis.

What is needed in the immediate term to stabilise Ireland for the recovery, he asked.

Mr Clinch said health and employment is understandably the focus of the next government, namely getting people back to work in labour-intensive sectors.

"It will be very difficult to get the attention of the government for a sector in any real or substantive way, so we need to set out what went wrong in the last recovery process. We had a spectacular recovery from the last crisis.

"We had made very significant investments in infrastructure in the run up to the crisis, which gave us the productive capacity to recover. We had all of those things going for us, with a highly-skilled young workforce, strong inward investments supported by high-quality business environment. You had very rapid growth resulting from an expert-led boom," he said.

However, investment in key areas didn't keep up with economic growth, such as housing and higher education, innovation, research and climate change, he warned.