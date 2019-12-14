News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal
By Stephen Maguire
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 04:51 PM

A rescue mission has been launched off the coast of Co Donegal after a fishing vessel broke down 20 miles out to sea in rough seas.

The vessel, understood to be an Irish registered crabber, lost power 20 nautical miles north-west off Fanad Head.

The boat has five crew members on board.

The boat sent out a mayday signal just after 2pm.

Members of the Lough Swilly RNLI crew and also the Portrush lifeboat have responded to the call.

Locals say that weather conditions at sea are very challenging with winds of up to 60mph reported as well as heavy sleet.

It is hoped a line can be deployed to the boat to tow it back to safety.

However, there are serious concerns because of the weather conditions.

READ MORE

Two arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4Peace

More on this topic

Mountain rescue volunteer airlifted to safety after fall during training exerciseMountain rescue volunteer airlifted to safety after fall during training exercise

Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co TipperaryGirl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary

15 people rescued after being swept out to sea in Donegal15 people rescued after being swept out to sea in Donegal

RNLI called to carry out two rescues in Cork RNLI called to carry out two rescues in Cork


TOPIC: Rescue operation

More in this Section

Suspect on run after Dublin cash-in-transit robberySuspect on run after Dublin cash-in-transit robbery

Met Éireann may issue weather sleet/snow weather warning at the weekendMet Éireann may issue weather sleet/snow weather warning at the weekend

Number of patients admitted shoots up over 50% in past yearNumber of patients admitted shoots up over 50% in past year

Gardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite videoGardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite video


Lifestyle

Who hasn’t dreamt of cutting ties with the nine-to-five and living off-the-grid?The great escape: What's life like off the grid?

Jazz in Europe these days exists in a highly networked environment of cultural and political bodies, festivals, promoters, musicians and educators.Jazz Connective Festival: Intriguing, exciting and uncompromising

It will be bittersweet for Stormzy that his second album arrives the day the British Labour party was confirmed as suffering a historic general election trouncing.Album review: Stormzy remains a work in progress

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »