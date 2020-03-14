News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rescue 116 anniversary mass deferred due to Covid-19

The Rescue Crew 116 members who died in the 2017 crash.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 08:57 PM

An anniversary mass for the Rescue 116 crew, killed when their helicopter crashed off County Mayo has had to be cancelled this evening.

The memorial service has been deferred because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak but will be rescheduled for a later date.

It is three years since Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, and winch men Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby lost their lives on the 14 March 2017.

Their helicopter crashed during a rescue mission off the coast of Co Mayo.

Irish Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn says it seems like yesterday.

"Our thoughts today are with the Ormsby, Smith, Duffy and Fitzpatrick families.

"There was an anniversary mass planned to go ahead this evening near Blacksod in Mayo and that would have been a very poignant and important event for the families.

"Unfortunately, for very obvious reasons that had to be cancelled for today and presumably deferred.

"It will go ahead hopefully when circumstances change."

Yesterday, the current Rescue 116 crew flew a 'heart' in the sky following a rescue in Dublin yesterday - which left a radar trail that read 'R116' inside a heart.

