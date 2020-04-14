Reported plans for trial State childcare scheme are 'exceptionally weak' - Shortall

The co-leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall has said her party has yet to see the framework document agreed between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, but reported plans for a trial State childcare scheme are “exceptionally weak.”

Ms Shortall told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that her party will read the framework document and consider it once they receive it. However, she pointed out that there are fundamental differences between her party and Fine Gael in particular.

“There’s no denying that fact - we are different parties, and we take a very different view of the world and a different approach to solving problems.

“We would regard ourselves as one of the main parties of public service. We believe the State should be centrally involved in the provision of healthcare, in the provision of childcare, in affordable housing - all of those key public services that are so central to people’s lives.”

The Fine Gael approach in Government, supported by Fianna Fáil, had been leaving many essential services “to the market,” she said, highlighting housing in particular. “We need a complete step change.”

The current Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the weaknesses in how governments have approached public services in recent years, she said.

Such services shouldn't be privatised, and instead should be made available to all on a universal basis.

“Because it’s a crisis situation, the Government has moved very quickly to ensure greater public provision - but it shouldn’t take a crisis to realise that.

“Those changes that have taken place should be embedded now in how we provide those services.

“The Government is apparently now in this document talking about trialling State provision of childcare - I mean, that’s exceptionally weak. We’re not really interested in pilot projects or trying things out - we need a complete step change in how we provide public services.

“The State has taken over the payment of childcare workers - there should be no going back on that. But all the indications are Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are talking about going back to business as usual once this health crisis is over - that’s not what the Social Democrats believe at all.”

Ms Shortall said there was no indication that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil “actually get” the need for significant change, “in spite of all those weaknesses highlighted by this crisis.”

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are due to hold government formation talks later today.

They are expected to discuss a document that has been negotiated by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Rebuilding the economy and housing are expected to be among the key issues.