Report: Woman may have stabbed man in Dublin over row about parking space

Update - 4.05pm: It is being reported that gardaí are investigating whether a man was stabbed to death by a woman in Dublin over a parking space.

Officers arrested a woman in her 30s near the scene of the stabbing and they have found no evidence of a relationship between the two.

The man's body is said to have been found between two cars on the street in front of house at Brownsbarn Wood estate, in Kingswood near Citywest.

It is believed the victim lives in a different part of Dublin and may have parked his car on the street overnight while he stayed with his partner.

The woman lives on the street where the stabbing happened and detectives are looking into whether she had objected to where the man had parked.

Earlier: Woman arrested after man dies in Dublin stabbing

A woman in her 30s has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Dublin.

The stabbing occurred earlier this morning, at around 7am, in the Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood area near City West.

A garda spokesperson said a man in his late 20s "received fatal injuries" in the incident and his body remains at the scene.

The Garda Technical Bureau is currently at the scene and the State Pathologist has been informed.

Gardaí said the woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing as there is no known motive at this time.

In a statement, they said: "Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Brownsbarn Estate and Kingswood area between the hours of 6am and 7am today 25th February 2020 who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing to road users who may have camera footage."

Anyone with any information should contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Earlier: Man dies following stabbing in Dublin

Gardaí are attending the scene of a fatal stabbing incident in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood near City West.

Gardaí said it happened in the early hours of this morning, at around 7am.

Gardaí stated that it is understood from initial enquiries that a man was injured. They said it is believed he received serious injuries.

It has since been reported that the man has died.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination.