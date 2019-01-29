Report to call for reform of Ireland's 20-year-old sex education programme

The Government will be called on to reform Ireland's 20-year-old sex education programme.

A new report from a group of TDs has found that religious schools should lose the power to influence sex education in line with their own ethos.

The Report on Relationships and Sexuality Education will be officially launched later today.

The Oireachtas Education Committee will call on the government to reform the sex education programme, which has not been changed in two decades.

The committee will also say that what is being taught at the moment does not reflect modern Ireland.

RTÉ reports that it will highlight "shortcomings in current delivery on LGBTQI+ students".

The state broadcaster says that the report will recommend outside groups be brought into schools to deliver sexual education, "which will be regulated by the Department of Education or the Health Service Executive to ensure that accurate information is being given to students".

The report will also recommend changes be introduced as soon as possible and at the latest by the end of 2019.