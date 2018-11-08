Report: Targets to reduce poverty levels ‘unlikely to be achieved’

A new Government report admits that targets to reduce the level of poverty in Ireland are “unlikely to be achieved”.

The ‘Social Inclusion Report Incorporating Annual Reports for 2015 & 2016’ has been laid before the Oireachtas.

In the foreword, Minister for Employment Affairs, and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said: “The national social target for poverty reduction agreed by Government in 2012 is to reduce consistent poverty from 6.3% in 2010 to 4% by 2016 and to 2% or less by 2020.

“This was an ambitious target, particularly during a time of economic recession, but one to which the Government has remained committed.”

Regina Doherty: ‘Child poverty rates are still too high.’

Ms Doherty said that the impact of the recovery “is not yet fully reflected in the latest data” in the report and said her department has started preparations for a new four-year plan for the period 2018-2021.

That will have a ‘whole of Government’ approach that aims to improve outcomes for the vulnerable and marginalised, based on “active inclusion, which will enable every citizen, notably the most disadvantaged, to fully participate in society, including having a job”.

She said 2015 saw the first reduction in the number of children in consistent poverty since 2008 but added: “Child poverty rates in Ireland are still too high.”

Referring to the national social target for poverty reduction of 2% or under by 2020, the report said: “There is a long way to go to achieve the national social targets.”

It said: “Consistent poverty was at a low of 4.2% in 2008 during the height of the boom. It subsequently increased with the economic crisis. With the years lost between 2009 and 2012 reducing it now by over 75% is very ambitious and unlikely to be achieved.”

It acknowledged a fall in consistent poverty among children up to and including 2016 but said: “Despite this decrease, 95,000 children still have to be lifted out of consistent poverty to meet the target by 2020.”

However, the report also outlines various initiatives that have been undertaken in recent years to tackle poverty levels, including affordable childcare, child income supports, free GP care to the under-sixes, and strategies for the long-term and young unemployed.