Home»ireland

Report shows house prices are rising at a slower pace

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 06:44 AM

The rate of house price inflation has fallen again for the first quarter of the year, according to a new report from MyHome.ie and Davy.

The report shows the rates are now 3.3% nationally and 1.1% in Dublin.

The average price of a new house is now €271,000 outside of Dublin and €380,000 in the capital.

Conall MacCoille from Davy says despite an increase in the supply of houses this year, demand means prices will continue to rise:

Mr MacCoille said: "I think we need to remember here is that employment is still strong, wage growth is around 3-4% at the moment.

"So when you have the lack of supply in the country and also demand is still very strong, we'll think you'll see around a mid-single digit, around 4-5% increase in house prices this year."

