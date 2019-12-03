News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report shows east of the country got most rain last month

Report shows east of the country got most rain last month
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 01:34 PM

Dublin Airport had its wettest November since 2002, according to provisional figures from Met Eireann.

Elsewhere, it rained on 27 days at the Valentia Observatory in County Kerry, the highest number of days in the country, while it rained for 14 days at Dunsany in Co. Meath.

Overall, the forecaster said that rainfall in November was above average for most areas.

Their November report revealed that the south, and especially the east, got most of the rain while the north-west had a relatively drier month.

The highest daily rainfall total was 33.7 mm at Cork Airport on November 20.

Temperatures were below average across the country last month.

Report shows east of the country got most rain last month

Globally, the World Meteorological Organisation has released figures showing this year has been one of the warmest on record.

The organisation said data from January to October shows 2019 is on course to be the second or third-hottest year ever.

Officials said sea levels are rising ever faster and ice is melting, while intense heatwaves and floods are now becoming more regular occurrences.

READ MORE

Boil water notice re-issued for 500 Limerick homes served by Fedamore Public Supply

More on this topic

Risk of coastal flooding as Munster and Leinster hit by heavy rainRisk of coastal flooding as Munster and Leinster hit by heavy rain

50mm of rain expected to fall in parts of Munster50mm of rain expected to fall in parts of Munster

Spot flooding expected as orange and yellow rainfall warnings announcedSpot flooding expected as orange and yellow rainfall warnings announced

'Risk of spot flooding' as rainfall warning issued for five counties'Risk of spot flooding' as rainfall warning issued for five counties


weatherMet EireannTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Court rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgementCourt rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgement

'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting

30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas

Woman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rulesWoman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rules


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »