Report: Phil Hogan to become EU Trade Commissioner

It is being reported that Phil Hogan will be appointed EU Trade Commissioner.

RTE News reports that the Commission's incoming president Ursula Von Der Leyen will give Ireland's EU commissioner the job tomorrow.

Mr Hogan was made EU agriculture commissioner five years ago after being nominated for the post by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

The 59-year-old was nominated as Ireland's commissioner for a second time by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in June.

He is set to take "one of the most important economic portfolios in the next Commission", according to an EU source.