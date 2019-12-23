News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report: Patient at Central Mental Hospital secluded for 111 hours

Report: Patient at Central Mental Hospital secluded for 111 hours
Central Mental Hospital. Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 08:08 AM

A patient at the Central Mental Hospital was secluded for 111 hours on a single occasion last year.

The Irish Times is reporting new figures compiled by the the Mental Health Commission which are due to be published today.

The Mental Health Commission estimates that there has been a 57% increase in the use of restrictive practices on inpatients in Ireland's mental health facilities over the last yen years.

The report found that there was 4,765 combined episodes of physical restraint and seclusion in 2008.

But in 2018, there was 7,464 incidents recorded.

Between 2017 and 2018 alone there was an 18 per cent increase of episodes of the physical restraint of inpatients.

The use of seclusion increased by 29% in the same period. There was 312 episodes last year where a person was secluded for more than 24 hours, and 81 episodes where a person was secluded for than 72 hours.

In one instance, a patient at the Central Mental Hospital was secluded for 111 hours.

READ MORE

People with complex needs end up in prison as it is only service with no waiting list, says expert

More on this topic

Standard of mental health care should not be toleratedStandard of mental health care should not be tolerated

People with complex needs end up in prison as it is only service with no waiting list, says expertPeople with complex needs end up in prison as it is only service with no waiting list, says expert

20,000 mental health appointments for children and adolescents were unattended in 201820,000 mental health appointments for children and adolescents were unattended in 2018

Ministers say new mental health support line could 'save lives'Ministers say new mental health support line could 'save lives'


TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »