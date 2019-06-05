Report offers bleak outlook for domestic health and water supply

Water quality and public health will come under threat from the likely impacts of climate change in Ireland, a new report warns. Too much rainfall from extreme storms and water shortages due to prolonged droughts will both present major problems, it says.

Deluges will wash pollutants and microplastics from the streets as well as agricultural effluent, chemicals, and fertilisers from the land into water sources, while droughts will leave the same sources stagnant, both putting public health at risk.

Flooding will also cause increasing difficulties and loss for owners of land and property, while other threats identified include increased bacterial growth and new invasive plant species that thrive in higher temperatures while choking off oxygen supplies and effectively killing rivers and lakes.

More frequent wildfires are also expected, with severe knock-on effects for property owners, transport, and businesses from road closures; for water usage due to demands from the fire service; for commercial forestry; for agriculture and for leisure use and tourism.

Water shortages and supply restrictions, such as those which occurred last summer, could become more frequent. Other likely outcomes include the loss of native species and restrictions on leisure activities like swimming and fishing.

The forecasts are contained in the water quality and water services infrastructure sectoral adaptation plan which has been published by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. A six-week public consultation to gather the views of the interest groups and individuals will take place before the document is finalised.

Each identified threat is accompanied by a recommended action plan. Among the measures envisaged are intensive monitoring of all water sources, better water treatment facilities, and improving farming and industrial practices to minimise chemical use and waste output.

Swift responses and readiness to issue “do not use” or “boil water” notices when pollution incidents occur are also called for, as well as close and continuing co-operation between Irish Water, local authorities, businesses, utilities, and the public.

The report chronicles extreme weather events in Ireland in recent years and the impact they had on water supply. It can be read at www.housing.gov.ie.