Report looks into the amount of 'unpaid work' done by Irish pepole

Ireland has the third highest weekly hours of unpaid work across the EU.

Research from the ERSI / Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission study showed 45% of women and 29% of men are providing care for others every day.

This report looks at a decade's worth of data on unpaid work for caring, housework and childcare.

ESRI Research Professor, Helen Russell, who compiled the report, says there's a huge difference in the hours of caring women are doing, compared to men.

She added that this is rarely measured but it is important to look closely at the numbers so the work is valued.

“Caring and other household work is vital for the well-being of individuals and society, but because this work is unpaid it is largely invisible and rarely measured," she said.

"Quantifying the extent of care and unpaid work, as we have done in this study, is a first step in valuing these activities.”

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission added:

As life expectancy increases and medical therapeutics advance, Ireland is experiencing a transformation.

"With relatively low State involvement in support for caring, adults and children are reliant on being cared for and supported by family."