News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report looks into the amount of 'unpaid work' done by Irish pepole

Report looks into the amount of 'unpaid work' done by Irish pepole
Emily Logan of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission who, along with the ERSI, conducted the study
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 12:45 PM

Ireland has the third highest weekly hours of unpaid work across the EU.

Research from the ERSI / Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission study showed 45% of women and 29% of men are providing care for others every day.

This report looks at a decade's worth of data on unpaid work for caring, housework and childcare.

ESRI Research Professor, Helen Russell, who compiled the report, says there's a huge difference in the hours of caring women are doing, compared to men.

She added that this is rarely measured but it is important to look closely at the numbers so the work is valued.

“Caring and other household work is vital for the well-being of individuals and society, but because this work is unpaid it is largely invisible and rarely measured," she said.

"Quantifying the extent of care and unpaid work, as we have done in this study, is a first step in valuing these activities.”

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating 'deliberate attack' which left man with blade embedded in his side

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission added:

As life expectancy increases and medical therapeutics advance, Ireland is experiencing a transformation.

"With relatively low State involvement in support for caring, adults and children are reliant on being cared for and supported by family."

READ MORE

Appeal raises €6k towards funeral costs for Cork toddler Santina Cawley

More on this topic

ERSI predicts annual increase of 35,000 jobs

Job growth expected to be 2.5%

Emily LoganERSITOPIC: ERSI

More in this Section

Police urged not to intervene to remove contentious loyalist bonfirePolice urged not to intervene to remove contentious loyalist bonfire

Donegal hailed for road safety spending but ‘no room for complacency’Donegal hailed for road safety spending but ‘no room for complacency’

Housing Assistance Payments not fit for purpose, charities claimHousing Assistance Payments not fit for purpose, charities claim

Simon Harris launches public consultation on increasing access to contraceptionSimon Harris launches public consultation on increasing access to contraception


Lifestyle

It’s the home of the pizza of course but this gorgeous Italian city has a grandeur that can nourish your soul as well, writes Conor Power.Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

With the summer months upon us, there are plenty of teenagers and young adults looking to earn some extra cash before heading back to school or college.Making Cents: Fraudsters target young adults with a variety of scams

After various incarnations, Joan Wasser is now where she wants to be, writes Ed Power.A musical journey with no road map which lead to desired success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »