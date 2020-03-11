News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report into fatal 116 helicopter crash delayed

Report into fatal 116 helicopter crash delayed
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 05:07 PM

A report into the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter crash off the Mayo coast in 2017 has been delayed, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Transport said a review board has been set up to re-examine a number of findings in the draft final report of the investigation into the crash.

Four members of the Irish Coast Guard air crew died in the Rescue 116 crash in March 2017.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, 45, Captain Mark Duffy, 51, and winchmen Paul Ormsby, 53, and Ciaran Smith, 38, died when their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed into Blackrock island off the coast of Mayo.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) was due to publish the final report of the investigation but it has been delayed following the request of a “stakeholder”.

The review board will be entirely independent in its work in accordance with the relevant legislation.

An interim report was published by the AAIU on March 16 2018 and a subsequent interim statement on March 1 2019.

In September last year, the AAIU issued its draft final report to interested parties.

Under current legislation, all interested parties were given 60 days to review the draft final report and offer comments.

The law also allows a person served with a draft final report to ask for a re-examination of any findings and conclusions in the report that appear to “reflect adversely on the person’s reputation or on the reputation of any person”.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said: “Such a notice was served on the Minister (Shane Ross) by an interested party.

“Having reviewed the notice, it was decided that the ‘notice of re-examination’ met the criteria set out in the Air Navigation Regulations for establishment of a review board.

“The minister has now established a review board in line with the 2009 Regulations.

“The review board will be chaired by senior counsel Patrick McCann who will be assisted by an independent expert member.

“The review board will be entirely independent in its work in accordance with the relevant legislation.”

More on this topic

Minister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is publishedMinister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is published

Coast Guard crash report won't be ready for monthsCoast Guard crash report won't be ready for months

Coast Guard saves 400 lives in 2018Coast Guard saves 400 lives in 2018

Transport Minister pledges to implement recommendations in report into Caitríona Lucas deathTransport Minister pledges to implement recommendations in report into Caitríona Lucas death


HelicopterMayoTOPIC: Coast Guard Tragedy

More in this Section

Three arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate searchesThree arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate searches

EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine

Up to 10 theatre-goers in Clare instructed to self-isolateUp to 10 theatre-goers in Clare instructed to self-isolate

Neighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threatsNeighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threats


Lifestyle

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

Aileen Lee talks to Dobrawa Brach, the Managing director at Arran Street East.Design Life: Meet the team at Arran Street East

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

Flour bombs and a football rattle were all it took in 1970 to cause chaos at the 20th Miss World beauty pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London.Poise and Protests: The 20th Miss World beauty pageant rocked by demonstrators in 1970

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »