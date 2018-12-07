Report into death of coast guard volunteer Catríona Lucas finds boat was not licensed as required

The report into the death of an Irish Coast Guard Volunteer off the County Clare Coast two years ago has recommended the Minister for Transport review the Irish National Search and Rescue Framework.
The Maritime Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) conducted the investigation after Catríona Lucas died when her boat capsized while out searching for a missing man.
In its final report, the MCIB states the Delta RIB used in the operation was not licensed or certified in accordance with the statutory requirements.
There is a recommendation for the Transport, Tourism and Sport Minister to review and clearly document the criteria for tasking and launching Coast Guard Boats.
Reacting to the publication of the report, Minister Shane Ross says he will be ensuring all the recommendations are implemented.
The Minister outlined the steps that have been taken as an immediate response to the report:
Minister Ross also paid tribute to Catríona Lucas describing her as "an extraordinary woman - brave, committed, supremely generous".
He said that her death was an appalling tragedy adding that the Irish Coast Guard would always honour her memory.
"Her life will be remembered by the actions of all those involved in Search and Rescue activities."
Digital Desk