A report into the voting activity of a number of Fianna Fáil TDs in the Dáil last week will be published today.

The TDs in question will also have an opportunity to make a statement on the controversy.

Last week, Niall Collins voted six times for Timmy Dooley, while Lisa Chambers said she mistakenly voted once for Dara Calleary.

The controversy prompted the Ceann Comhairle to order an urgent report into the matter.