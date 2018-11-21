Report into broadband tender expected to conclude process has not been fatally damaged

An independent auditor's report into the tender process for the State's rural broadband contract is expected to find that the process has not been fatally damaged by the sole remaining bidder and the former communications minister Denis Naughten.

The report, by auditor Peter Smyth, has been delivered to Government and is expected to be published in the coming days.

According to reports in the Irish Times this morning, it is understood that Mr Smyth will not recommend that the process should be abandoned.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for Communications, Timmy Dooley, said although he has not seen the report he would be a little surprised by the finding.

He said: "Obviously I would have liked if the Minister had provided me with an advanced copy on the basis of the situation that evolved.

"We'll see it over the coming days and what I'll try and do then is have a meeting with Mr Smyth just to get a background to his analysis of it, but I'm a little surprised."

Denis Naughten

