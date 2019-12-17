Report: Inter-county players ‘find it difficult to balance lives’

Inter-county Gaelic players find it hard to balance studying and playing.
The ESRI analysed the impact of inter-county commitments on the lives, education, and careers of senior players. The study found more than 80% of players report difficulties in balancing studying and playing. Some 16% either dropped out of a course or repeated a year due to their commitments.
The study also found that inter-county GAA players want to reduce the length of the playing season and want more support in sustaining their professional careers.
The analysis, commissioned by the GAA and the Gaelic Players’ Association, found that intercounty players are highly educated, with 61% having at least a university degree, in comparison to 35% of the general male population of the same age.
However, players are basing decisions related to education and careers around playing Gaelic games.