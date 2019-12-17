News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report: Inter-county players ‘find it difficult to balance lives’

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Inter-county Gaelic players find it hard to balance studying and playing.

The ESRI analysed the impact of inter-county commitments on the lives, education, and careers of senior players. The study found more than 80% of players report difficulties in balancing studying and playing. Some 16% either dropped out of a course or repeated a year due to their commitments.

The study also found that inter-county GAA players want to reduce the length of the playing season and want more support in sustaining their professional careers.

The analysis, commissioned by the GAA and the Gaelic Players’ Association, found that intercounty players are highly educated, with 61% having at least a university degree, in comparison to 35% of the general male population of the same age.

However, players are basing decisions related to education and careers around playing Gaelic games.

  • The key findings include:

  • One in four players chose a career path after secondary education that would facilitate them in playing senior intercounty;
  • More than 40% said they would not choose the same career path again;
  • Some 80% miss college lectures, classes, or labs due to sporting commitments;
  • Alcohol consumption among intercounty players is in line with the general population. However, they tend to consume higher quantities of alcohol when they do drink. Nearly 90% of players report binge-drinking during off-season;
  • Almost 90% of players consume supplements and are recommended to do so by teams. However, many players source their supplements from outside of the intercounty set-up and only half said that their supplement use is monitored.

