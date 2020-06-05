News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Report highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusers

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 05:12 PM

The Policing Authority has raised concerns some gardaí remain reluctant to arrest perpetrators of domestic abuse.

The oversight body says some officers are using call-outs as a chance to conduct searches or check tax and insurance compliance.

The Policing Authority's latest report highlights a significant increase in the levels of domestic abuse being reported to gardaí and support organisations.

Overall, there is positivity for the work being done and the resources made available.

One support group, though, says the policing response to domestic violence and coercive control is "culturally not there yet".

There is also a reported reluctance to remove the perpetrator from the home or make an arrest unless there is a complaint.

The report says there are particular difficulties in small towns where the police, perpetrators and victims are known to each other - or where the victim or perpetrator is a member of the gardaí.

There are issues too in the travelling community and domestic abuse call-outs being used as an opportunity to conduct searches or check for tax and insurance compliance.

The Policing Authority also highlights a reduction in crime across the country - but there are some concerns about the level of anti-social behaviour involving young people, with the closure of schools and cancellation of the leaving cert noted as potential factors.

The oversight body also says the use of spit hoods remains a key concern. They've been used 64 times since the special Covid-19 powers for gardaí were brought in.

Read the report here:

GardaDomestic AbuseTOPIC: Gardai

