News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report finds Waterford light aircraft crash was caused by insufficient engine power

Report finds Waterford light aircraft crash was caused by insufficient engine power
The scene of the crash last year.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 12:03 PM

The final report into a light aircraft crash in Waterford last year has found it was probably caused as a result of insufficient engine power.

A 29-year-old student pilot escaped uninjured from the aircraft when it came down on March 11.

He said all engine indications were normal before taking off from Waterford Airport, but later lost engine power when the aircraft reached a height of 200 feet.

The plane sustained substantial damage after it turned upside down following a forced landing in a nearby field, however the pilot walked away from the crash.

READ MORE

Young boy in hospital after falling from Dublin apartment


More in this Section

Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package

Woman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co MeathWoman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co Meath

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to agree on ‘robust’ joint paperFianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to agree on ‘robust’ joint paper

Co Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebrationCo Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebration


Lifestyle

Meet Tony the Turtle.How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

A difficult situation for a family member, however, helped the up and coming chef to keep it all in perspective.Chef Adrian: 'I am not going to tell people not to eat this or that. Eat what makes you happy now'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »