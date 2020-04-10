Report finds Waterford light aircraft crash was caused by insufficient engine power

The final report into a light aircraft crash in Waterford last year has found it was probably caused as a result of insufficient engine power.

A 29-year-old student pilot escaped uninjured from the aircraft when it came down on March 11.

He said all engine indications were normal before taking off from Waterford Airport, but later lost engine power when the aircraft reached a height of 200 feet.

The plane sustained substantial damage after it turned upside down following a forced landing in a nearby field, however the pilot walked away from the crash.