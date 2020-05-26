Report finds two-metre social-distancing will cut pub capacity by up to 87%

Capacity in licensed premises will drop to a fraction of what it was before the Covid-19 crisis with social distancing at two metres, publicans have warned.

A report published by the Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland shows that a typical pub or bar/restaurant will face an 87% capacity reduction.

Pubs that closed in the middle of March are due to reopen on August 10 — the date set for the final phase of the lifting of public health restrictions.

When HSE social distancing guidelines are applied in any 100-metre square area in a licensed premises, the standing capacity diminishes to 12.5% while seating is reduced to 34%.

Before Covid-19, maximum occupancy in a licensed premises was calculated at a rate of two persons per square metre for standing areas and one person for seated areas.

In a pre-crisis context, a pub or bar/restaurant could accommodate up to 200 people standing or 100 people sitting for every 100 square metres.

When the HSE social distancing guidelines are applied, the standing capacity per 100 square metres drops from 200 people to 25 (12.5%), while the seated capacity in a bar or restaurant goes from 100 to 34.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that people stay at least one metre — and ideally two metres — from one another to help limit transmission of the virus.

If a one-metre social guideline is applied, standing capacity in a pub would drop from 200 people to 100, while seated capacity in pubs and bars or restaurants would decrease from 100 to 65.

However, licensed premises differ in size, shape and layout and the report by Knapton Consulting Engineers points out that “more complex geometrics” will result in lower occupancies when physical distancing is applied. There will be a greater reduction in occupancy for narrow, small pubs than those with larger circulation spaces.

LVA chief executive, Donall O'Keeffe, said it is the first time that a study has been undertaken on what a social distancing environment will look like in a pub.

He said: “It is vital that pub businesses fully grasp the commercial challenge they will face and thoroughly examine the prospects for whether they can afford to reopen."

Pubs with restaurant certificates plan to reopen at the end of the month, with other pubs opening six weeks later.

Mr O'Keeffe said a social distance requirement of one metre would at least allow more pubs and other hospitality businesses to be capable of trading in the shorter term.

VFI chief executive, Padraig Cribben, said keeping a space of one metre makes more sense for hospitality venues, such as pubs that have put public health first since the start of the crisis.

However, the question still remains as to how many pubs would be able to operate when public health restrictions are lifted.

Mr Cribben said: “That is the question that is still being asked by publicans across the country, and we will certainly need further guidance on the reopening protocols in the near future to allow fully formed businesses decisions to be made in advance of any reopening."