Report finds 'significant' use of restrictive practices by Oberstown staff, but children feel safe

Restrictive practices — such as handcuffing children or locking them up alone in a room — at the State's only child detention centre are still “significant” and must be reduced, a new report finds.

However, the report also found that the standard of care at Oberstown Detention Campus is as high as that of "a good parent or guardian" and children there report feeling “safe”.

Children there also told inspectors that staff are "the best", "relatable" and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow.

The Health Information and Quality Authority's (HIQA) inspection report on Oberstown Children Detention Campus arises from an unannounced three-day inspection on July 16, 17 and 18, 2019.

Of the eight standards assessed as part of this process, five were found to be compliant and one substantially compliant. Moderate non-compliance was found in the remaining two standards.

It found that while restrictive practices were still being used "significantly", efforts are being made to reduce these practices while constantly developing offending behaviour programmes which aim to reduce re-offending by teaching people how to change their thinking, attitudes and behaviours.

Children at the facility were able to recount how staff use verbal techniques to de-escalate problem behaviour before resorting to restraint.

However, the report found that the quality of staff records, particularly in relation to the use of restrictive practices, must be improved.

It also found that the provision of staff supervision remains inadequate, despite this having been highlighted in inspections of the service since 2017, and it recommended improvements in the development and review of policies related to restrictive practices.

Overall, the inspection found that young people are well cared for on a daily basis at the campus, and they are able to describe a good standard of care to inspectors.

They told inspectors that they feel safe in the Campus and that the staff team provides them with support, encouragement and opportunities when their behaviour is escalating to a point when a restrictive procedure may be applied.