News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Report finds 'significant' use of restrictive practices by Oberstown staff, but children feel safe

Report finds 'significant' use of restrictive practices by Oberstown staff, but children feel safe
By Liz Dunphy
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 03:41 PM

Restrictive practices — such as handcuffing children or locking them up alone in a room — at the State's only child detention centre are still “significant” and must be reduced, a new report finds.

However, the report also found that the standard of care at Oberstown Detention Campus is as high as that of "a good parent or guardian" and children there report feeling “safe”.

Children there also told inspectors that staff are "the best", "relatable" and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow.

The Health Information and Quality Authority's (HIQA) inspection report on Oberstown Children Detention Campus arises from an unannounced three-day inspection on July 16, 17 and 18, 2019.

Of the eight standards assessed as part of this process, five were found to be compliant and one substantially compliant. Moderate non-compliance was found in the remaining two standards.

It found that while restrictive practices were still being used "significantly", efforts are being made to reduce these practices while constantly developing offending behaviour programmes which aim to reduce re-offending by teaching people how to change their thinking, attitudes and behaviours.

Children at the facility were able to recount how staff use verbal techniques to de-escalate problem behaviour before resorting to restraint.

However, the report found that the quality of staff records, particularly in relation to the use of restrictive practices, must be improved.

It also found that the provision of staff supervision remains inadequate, despite this having been highlighted in inspections of the service since 2017, and it recommended improvements in the development and review of policies related to restrictive practices.

Overall, the inspection found that young people are well cared for on a daily basis at the campus, and they are able to describe a good standard of care to inspectors.

They told inspectors that they feel safe in the Campus and that the staff team provides them with support, encouragement and opportunities when their behaviour is escalating to a point when a restrictive procedure may be applied.

READ MORE

Garda tells recalls impact of violent assault during first ever arrest at Cork music festival

More on this topic

71% of youths detained in Oberstown have substance misuse problems71% of youths detained in Oberstown have substance misuse problems

Seven Oberstown residents presented with Gaisce awardsSeven Oberstown residents presented with Gaisce awards

Oberstown reduced use of single separation by almost a quarter last yearOberstown reduced use of single separation by almost a quarter last year

Oberstown management say 'sustained improvements' made in past yearOberstown management say 'sustained improvements' made in past year


oberstownprisonchildrencrimeTOPIC: Oberstown

More in this Section

Garda tells recalls impact of violent assault during first ever arrest at Cork music festivalGarda tells recalls impact of violent assault during first ever arrest at Cork music festival

Flight diverts to Shannon with passenger suffering 'psychotic' episode on boardFlight diverts to Shannon with passenger suffering 'psychotic' episode on board

Manhunt underway after delivery van rammed in north CorkManhunt underway after delivery van rammed in north Cork

Man, 30, arrested following attempted abduction of woman in Dublin Man, 30, arrested following attempted abduction of woman in Dublin


Lifestyle

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

I’M becoming a bit of a Boris Johnson. You know the way he drops in obscure ancient Greek and Latin references as a sign that he has more money than you? Well, I’m at it now. (The references, not the money, in case you work for the Revenue.)Learner Dad: My son and I have a shared interest in leather mini-skirted heroes killing bad guys

THE past festive season was extra special for newly- weds Yvonne Coleman and James Twohig as it was on a December 26 night out that the couple first laid eyes on each other.Wedding of the Week: California dream for bride and groom

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »