Report finds just one in four believe Ireland would be better off outside EU

Irish people have a more positive image of the European Union than any other member state.

They are also the most optimistic about the EU's future, according to the latest annual Eurobarometer report for Ireland, released by the European Commission Representation in Ireland.

Only one in four people believe that Ireland would be better off outside the EU. Compared to other member states, the report finds that Irish people have the most positive image of the EU (64%); are the most satisfied with how democracy works in the EU (75%); and are the most optimistic about the EU's future (86%).

Commenting on the report, Gerry Kiely, head of the European Commission representation in Ireland said: "Today's report captures Ireland's strong support for the European Union. This is fully reciprocated, as is evident from the European Union's unwavering support for Irish interests in the Brexit negotiations.”

Mr Kiely added that, with the European Parliament elections looming in May, he hoped that Irish support for the European Union will translate into a healthy voter turnout. “Young people in Ireland have a poor record in voting in the European elections. Everyone should have a say on who will influence their future by getting out and voting,” he said.

The report finds:

85% of Irish citizens feel a sense of EU citizenship, behind Luxembourg (89%) and Germany (86%), and above the EU average of 71%.

Irish people are the most satisfied with how democracy works in the EU, with 75% expressing satisfaction. This is substantially above the EU average of 50%.





At 76%, Ireland has the highest proportion of people in any member state feeling that their interests are well taken account of in the EU. This is an increase of 17 points in the past two years and coincides with the negotiations between the EU and the British government on Brexit.

This score represents the highest proportion of Irish citizens feeling this way since this data was first collected in 2007.