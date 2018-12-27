NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Report finds Irish men likely to live longer than European counterparts

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 10:51 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Life expectancy in Ireland has gone up by almost two and half years since 2006.

That is one of the key findings of the Government's Health In Ireland: Key Trends report which has just been published.

This is the 11th edition of the report from the Department of Health.

It says that along with an increase in life expectancy, Irish men are also likely to live longer than their European counterparts.

The increase in life expectancy is due to a reduction in major causes of death such as cancer and circulatory diseases.

Irish women still outlive men with an average life expectancy of 83.6 years compared to men at 79.9 years although that gap has narrowed from a 5.6 year difference back in 1996.

READ MORE: Here are the luckiest Lotto counties in Ireland for 2018

Overall the mortality rate for Irish people is down 14.9% in the last 10 years.

However the report says that reduction has begun to slow down in line with our European neighbours.

The report also says a lot of challenges remain in the health system, especially access to efficient and timely healthcare across the country.


KEYWORDS

HealthLifeMedinceLife Expectency

Related Articles

HSE: 12,000 patients on trolleys next month

‘Award consultant status to public health doctors’

HSE forecasts €50m overspend next year

Exercise as effective as drugs in lowering high blood pressure – study

More in this Section

Man stabbed in Belfast on Christmas morning

Lucky EuroMillions player in Westmeath is €500k richer

Pope Francis blamed for fall in visitors to Dublin Zoo

Housing crisis ‘putting sex workers at risk’


Lifestyle

10 top garden trends for 2019

The Storm’s Gift: A short story extract from Cork author Billy O'Callaghan

A question of taste: Fiachna Ó Braonáin

How was it for you? Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of 2018

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »