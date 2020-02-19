Report finds Ireland has one of the highest rates in Europe of young people living with parents

The number of Irish people in their 20s living at home with their parents is one of the highest in Europe.

Research by Eurofound, an EU agency tasked with improving living and working conditions, shows that the proportion of young people living with their parents grew 11.2% over 10 years, mainly because of the recession.

The Irish Mortgage Holders Association says a couple needs to be earning around €80,000 between them before a bank will speak with them.

Chief Executive David Hall says he meets young people all the time trying to flee the nest.

He said: "Plenty, Plenty. Not a day doesn't go by, and by the way it's equally the parents who are the ones to make the comment to say: 'Look we thought this day had passed and we still have himself or herself at home'.

"It's an extra cost, it's an extra space. People are getting older, people are coming and going at unsocial hours. Going to and from work, commuting.

"A whole host of lifestyle issues arise when your kids are staying at home."

The report also references the increased number of young people in Europe attending higher education as another cause for the increase.

The full report titled Quality of life: Household Composition and Wellbeing can be found here.