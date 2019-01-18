‘Replica firearm’ seized from man attending protest against Leo Varadkar

An investigation is under way after gardai seized a “possible replica firearm” from a man who was attending a protest against Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The man, who is aged in his thirties, was seen shooting pellets at a plastic bottle during the protest outside Leinster House.

It is understood the imitation firearm was a BB gun.

It was later seized from the man in the Talbot Street area of Dublin on Tuesday at approximately 8pm.

Gardai said that no arrests were made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. People protesting outside Leinster House (Niall Carson/PA)

The law states that airsoft pellet guns – with a muzzle velocity of more than one joule – are legal in Ireland but owners have to be licensed.

The protest, under the slogan Not My Taoiseach, was organised on social media as a planned demonstration against Mr Varadkar’s policies.

However, it was called off early due to low turnout.

The demonstration, which more than 2,000 respondents said they were attending on Facebook, saw around 30 people gather outside Leinster House.

Despite the small turnout, a large number of gardai blocked off the roads surrounding the main gates to Leinster House, and erected barricades along Kildare Street.

