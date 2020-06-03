News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Repair works underway on Dalkey sinkhole

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 02:45 PM

Repair work is underway on Castle Street in Dalkey in Dublin after part of the road collapsed yesterday afternoon.

Engineers carried out an investigation that found the sinkhole was caused by a damaged sewage pipe.

The local council says it will carry out further investigation works tomorrow to come up with a repair solution.

It says the temporary road closure is in place today and possibly for longer.

Local councillor Justin Moylan says it is hoped it won't take too long.

"People who are surrounding it and business owners acted pretty quickly and responsibly in closing it off and ensuring it was safe," said Cllr Moylan.

"The council were called and came down to it and investigated it.

"They have excavated it and are in the process of repairing that."

