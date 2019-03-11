Reopening backstop negotiations ‘not an option’

Reopening backstop negotiations is not an option, the Justice Minister has said as the UK heads into a crucial week of Brexit votes

As UK prime minister Theresa May faces into a series of critical votes in Westminster, Charlie Flanagan said he was “not holding his breath” when it comes to achieving a Brexit breakthrough.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was in Dublin over the weekend, meeting with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste and attending the Ireland versus France Six Nations rugby match.

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on his way into the stadium yesterday, Mr Barnier said his negotiating team are “still working” to reach an agreement.

But after his social meeting with Mr Barnier, Mr Coveney said they were now “realistic” rather than optimistic about making any progress.

Mr Coveney is today due to update Cabinet on Brexit developments ahead of the vote on the withdrawal agreement in Westminster on Tuesday. However, no progress had been made over the weekend, despite intense negotiations in Brussels.

Hitting out at the UK Government, Mr Flanagan said: “This was always going to be difficult because the detail was never thought through.”

While he said he would favour a short extension to Article 50 to avoid a hard Brexit, the Justice Minister said the UK would not automatically be granted this extra time and would have to “make a case” for it.

“Ultimately this is the responsibility of the UK; they had agreed certain terms of the agreement,” he said. “They now seem to be reneging on that.” He accepted there is a “difficulty” with the backstop but said “it has to be relied upon as an insurance policy”.

“I don’t believe that anybody is in a position to reopen that agreement,” said Mr Flanagan.

This was echoed by Business Minister Heather Humphreys, who said: “We have the withdrawal agreement and that took 18 months to put together; we do believe that that’s the best option in terms of Brexit. There is nothing particularly good about Brexit, nevertheless we fully support the withdrawal agreement.”

Asked about a Brexit extension she said: “We certainly remain open to looking at that, along with our EU partners.”

While Ms Humphreys said nobody wants to see Britain crash out of the EU, her department has been working with businesses to help them “prepare for the worst-case scenario while we continue to work for the best possible outcome”.

There are fears that the impact of a hard Brexit could be even worse than initially anticipated and the ERSI is due to publish an update on the consequences of a no-deal with the Department of Finance later this week.

Regarding the threats of a no-deal, Ms Humphreys pointed to a recent report that predicted a 7% dampening of growth out to 2028.