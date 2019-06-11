News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Renua left with no elected representatives after leader quits party

Former Renua party leader John Leahy.
By Marita Moloney
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 10:31 AM

Renua have been left with no elected representatives after leader John Leahy announced he was leaving the party.

The Offaly county councillor topped the poll in the Birr constituency in the recent local elections.

Mr Leahy is stepping down as leader and leaving the party to run as an independent.

It is understood he has already struck a deal to support Fianna Fail on Offaly County Council and has secured the position of Leas Cathaoirleach.

He had been the leader of Renua since 2016 after the party failed to secure any Dáil seats in the General Election.

The party, which was founded in 2015 by Lucinda Creighton and Eddie Hobbs, is now left without any elected representatives.

Mr Leahy secured more than 2,000 first preference votes in the Birr constituency in the local elections. He was one of 27 candidates who ran for the party.

