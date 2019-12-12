News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Renters to be quizzed about sexual harassment by landlords in new survey

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 01:13 PM

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has confirmed a large survey of renters will go ahead next year including questions about whether tenants have experienced sexual harassment from landlords.

Mr Murphy was asked about previous revelations by Solidarity-PBP that landlords had sought sexual favours instead of rent and what was being done.

He confirmed the Residential Tenancies Board was finalising a survey for tenants for next year. This body is also working with the Rape Crisis Centre about the wording around the issue.

This was to ensure that the right questions are asked, Mr Murphy told the Oireachtas Housing Committee this morning.

He told TD Mick Barry that the survey would be conducted among a large sample and that details of it would be published in advance.

Elsewhere, Mr Murphy also confirmed to the Cork TD that only 910 new social housing builds had been constructed by local authorities for the first three quarters of this year. This is a third of the estimated 3,000 full year target for social housing that authorities have been given.

Mr Murphy still said he was confident the target would be met by the end of the year.

The minister also called for an end to politicians who “rabble rouse” and object to housing developments. He said there was “great hypocracy” in debate around housing.

He said he echoed the call for an end to TDs and councillors making those objections in their own areas, comments made by Fine Gael Martin Conway.

Mr Murphy told the committee he had never made an objection to a housing development in his life.

