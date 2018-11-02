Home»Breaking News»ireland

Renters close to Luas stops paying over €3,000 more per year than average Dubliner

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 07:50 AM

Renting a property close to a Luas stop costs over €3,000 a year more than average Dublin rents.

Details from Daft.ie found that renters are paying a premium of 15% to live within one kilometre of a Luas line.

Nearly 8,000 properties were surveyed over the first nine months of this year as part of the research.

Spokesperson for Daft.ie Martin Clancy outlines the price differences: "On the Luas Green line the average monthly rent is nearly €2,300 and that's for any property on the Green line and that's a €412 monthly premium compared to the Dublin average.

"On the Red line it's a little bit cheaper overall even though the most expensive stop is on the Red line.

"The average rent on the Red line is €2,081 and that's nearly €200 more expensive per month than the average in Dublin which at the moment is €1,884."

Speaking on some of the pricier areas, Mr Clancy said: "So the most expensive stop is Spencer Dock which is right in the city centre.

"The average rent for a two or three bedroom property around Spencer Dock is €2,793.

"Then looking elsewhere, the most expensive stop on the Green line is Charlemont -again pretty much in the city centre - and that's €2,646."

