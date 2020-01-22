Rent-to-buy scheme and a freeze on rents among Labour's Election 2020 promises

Rents turned into home deposits, NCT-style inspections of rental properties and a freezing of rents are among election promises proposed by Labour.

Housing spokeswoman Jan O'Sullivan outlined measures to ease costs and concerns for tenants, slapping down the Government's record in regulating the sector.

Labour outlined how, since early 2016, rents had risen by 25%. Average rents hit record highs recently in Dublin, reaching nearly €2,300.

According to the last census nearly 30% of households are renters, Labour say, while home ownership is at the lowest since 1971.

The party, if in power, promised a number of reforms and savings for tenants and more regulation.

These include: A temporary freezing of rents until more homes are built. This would go beyond the current rent pressure zone rules

Rent caps in the long run and tougher regulation of short term lets, such as Airbnbs

Secure long term tenancies, where unfair evictions will be stopped and NCT-type inspections of properties

A rent-to buy-scheme as part of affordable housing plan. A person who pays rents for three years would see this turned into a deposit for the property that they live in

A guarantee that rental payments be considered as credit ratings for mortgage applications

A deposit protection scheme, banning landlords from demanding more than a month's rent up front

Labour said it was confident that rolling out a rent freeze for a number of years was not unconstitutional. This is despite contrary claims by Fianna Fáil.

However, Ms O'Sullivan said the party's advice was that the freeze would be against the Constitution if it was for a long period.

“You can only put rent up once a year and basically we would be extending that to three years,” she told a press conference.

Dublin South-West candidate, Ciaran Ahern, said that in his constituency rents have shot up since the last election by up to 40% for one- or two-bed houses and apartments.

“Wages might have risen by up maybe 10% and it is just not keeping pace,” he explained