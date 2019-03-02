NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Renowned Irish architect, 96, dies in US

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 07:38 PM

Renowned Irish architect Kevin Roche has died at the age of 96.

He designed the Convention Centre in Dublin and passed away on Friday night at his home in Connecticut.

The CCD says he won innumerable awards for his designs of over 200 major buildings around the world.

In 1982 the Dublin-born architect was awarded the prestigious Pritzker prize, which is the equivalent of the Nobel prize for architecture.

He also designed the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Oakland Museum, the UN Plaza and the Ford Foundation headquarters in New York.

