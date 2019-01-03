NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Renewed garda appeal to trace teenager missing for two months

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 10:56 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager.

Ziheng Zheng has been missing since November 5, 2018.

The 15-year-old was last seen at 2pm on Granby Place, Dublin 1. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

He's described as being 5ft 5inches, slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He's known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Bray areas.

Anyone with information on Ziheng Zheng's whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Street Garda Station at 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


