Renewed appeal to find girl, 17, missing from Galway

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information to help locate a teen missing from Galway.

Linda Mhelembe, 17, has been missing from the Doughiska Road area of Galway since Wednesday, October 23.

Linda is 5'6 inches in height of a medium build. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink Nike jumper, grey leggings and black runners.

It's understood Linda may currently be in the Dublin or Dundalk area.

Anyone who may have seen Linda or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.