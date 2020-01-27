News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Renewed appeal for witness to fatal crash to contact gardaí

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Gardaí investigating a fatal crash in Co Tipperary last summer are appealing to hear back from a man who reported the incident.

On Friday, August 16 a car which was driven by a woman in her 70s stuck a pole which then hit a male pedestrian aged in his 50s, fatally injuring him.

He passed away the following day in South Tipperary Hospital.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses, in particular for a man who called into Clonmel Garda Station to report the incident shortly after it happened and left before leaving his details.

He is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station, The Garda Confidential Line at 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

