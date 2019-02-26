Renewed appeal for information on fatal hit-and-run in 2009

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a fatal hit-and-run in February 2009.

Edward Lynch, 38, was walking on Claddagh Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, February 22 2009.

Edward had just left a vehicle on Claddagh Road and was walking towards another vehicle which was close by at the junction of Claddagh Road and Claddagh Green when he was struck by a Nissan Micra with a 98 D registration which had driven from Inagh Road.

Edward got into a car and followed this Nissan up to Ballyfermot Road where an altercation took place between the occupants. They then went their separate ways.

Edward returned to his home and complained of feeling unwell, he was found dead at his home on the morning of February 25, 2009.

A post mortem examination was carried out and the results indicated that Edward died as a result of injuries sustained as a result of the hit-and-run collision.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with this investigation but to date no person has been charged.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any person who may have information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01-666 7212, the Garda Confidential Line 1`800 666 111 or any Garda Station.