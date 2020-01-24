Removal of posters sparks row between Fine Gael candidates in former Taoiseach's Mayo seat

An internal party row has erupted between Fine Gael candidates in Mayo which saw up to 40 posters of Senator and Dáil candidate Michelle Mulherin ripped down by fellow party members earlier this week.

The incident happened in the Kilkelly and Ballyhaunis areas which are currently being campaigned for by Ms Mulherin and her running mate, former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon.

The Senator made an official complaint to gardaí concerning the issue, along with a referral to Fine Gael’s disciplinary wing.

A spokesperson for the party said it had no comment to make regarding the incident.

Ms Mulherin described the incident as being “disappointing to say the least”.

“Boundaries were never agreed by the candidates. I’d love to see the agreement referred to signed by candidates. It doesn’t exist,” she said.

Contacted for comment Mr Dillon said that he believes it is “a small enough issue really”.

Asked whether there was any strife between himself and other candidates within the constituency Mr Dillon suggested that the best placed person to deal with the issue is the local Fine Gael director of elections, Tom Garvey.

“I’ve always been a team player and I will continue to be a team player,” Mr Dillon said.

File photo of Alan Dillon

Mr Garvey has since issued a statement saying that the posters were removed on his orders and returned to the candidate as they contradicted the internal campaign split the party had devised for the area.

“As director of elections I can give the authority for posters to be taken down and returned to the candidate if I see fit,” he told the Irish Examiner. “We’ve sorted the whole issue now.”

Mayo is a four-seat constituency currently split evenly between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Ms Mulherin, who lost her seat in 2016, is currently a marginal favourite ahead of Mr Dillon to win former Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s seat following his retirement from politics.

However, the battle has been complicated by the emergence of Green Party candidate, Saoirse McHugh, who is seen as a wild card candidate in the area on the back of the Green wave which is expected to materialise on February 8.