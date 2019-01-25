Removal of 'outspoken' Master of the High Court criticised by mortgage relief campaigners

The decision to remove the Master of the High Court from cases involving debts has been questioned by mortgage relief campaigners.

Edmund Honohan has been highly critical of the way banks and vulture funds treat mortgage holders struggling to pay their debts.

He has also helped draft legislation designed to prevent the eviction of distressed mortgage holders.

Edmund Honohan

The decision to reduce his caseload was made by the president of the High Court.

David Hall from the Irish Mortgage Holders Association thinks it is bad news for people trying to hold on to their homes.

"He actually cared about due process and ensuring the process took place and that the paperwork was in order and that people got a fair, dignified and respectful hearing," said Mr Hall.

"That has now been removed and the only people who have benefitted from this are the banks."

Outspoken is a word that is used but telling the truth is effectively what he was doing which is representing a set of circumstances.

"People were coming before him in court - lay people without legal representation - and he was helping them with the process, guiding them through the process and challenging the banks.

"The concern here today is that this decision arose from too much challenging of the banks and being too outspoken.

"In a modern democracy that is not acceptable."