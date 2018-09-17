Removal of family farm from online auction welcomed

The Irish Farmers' Association has welcomed the removal of a family farm from an online auction house website.

The McCann farm in Co Meath was spotted on 'BidX1' last week, with no notification given to the family of its availability.

Following protests at the farm last Wednesday, the company took the listing down from the website over the weekend.

IFA Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton says farmers have to be given a fairer period of time to repay their debts.

"Inside in the banks now, the attitude is to sell these bad loans and you end up dealing with what we all know as vulture funds.

"Typically in those cases, the funds look to appoint a receiver and move to sell the farm.

"In this case, really disappointingly, no notification was given to the farm or the farmers involved until a neighbour rang them to tell them that the farm was up for sale on an online website."

Digital Desk