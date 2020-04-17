Remains of those who die of Covid-19 may be kept in body bags inside coffins, new guidelines state

Bodies of those who have died of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 may be kept in a body bag inside their coffin.

New guidance and advice for grieving families has been published by the government, with a number of new processes for dealing with the deceased and funeral arrangements.

The new measures for funerals, issued by the government, in the 'Guide of the Bereaved', have "not been taken lightly", according to the document.

"Due to its contagious nature, in all confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19, the body may be placed in a body bag before being placed in a coffin, and practices and ceremonies which take place, such as washing the body, kissing the deceased, a wake in the home, as other practices that may be important to families and loved ones are all prohibited."

In cases where it is unclear whether Covid-19 was the cause of death, a coronavirus test may be required on the body.

"In most cases, this should not delay the process and there will be no necessity to await results before proceeding with funeral arrangements," the guide states.

Meanwhile, families who have lost a loved one during the Covid-19 pandemic have also been advised by the government not to post the funeral arrangements publicly.

The advice has been issued to grieving loved ones in order to discourage crowds from attending funeral services, in line with new social distancing measures in an effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The changes to funeral services across Ireland have been jarring for the public, and reports state that the limited nature of the ceremony, or absence of loved ones due to self-isolation has caused further torment for relatives as the country battles the pandemic.

"The restrictions introduced are necessary to protect public health," the document adds.

Families can advise relatives privately of the funeral arrangements, but arrangements should not be advertised in papers and online, the funeral notice can be placed but the arrangements should not appear.

Other major changes to the service include: reporting deaths as a result of Covid-19 to the District Coroner, restrictions on access to the body following death, making funeral arrangements via telephone and email and a limit of ten people attending any ceremony, with social distancing, and no associated social gatherings.

"It should be noted that the HSE guidance may be updated and subject to change as issues emerge," the guide adds.

For funerals, public reposals and gatherings at funeral homes are discouraged.

The funeral should be "private and limited to a maximum of 10 people" as advised by the public health authorities, with only members of the person’s household, close family, or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

Numbers attending funerals may be restricted even further depending on the size of the church or other place of worship, and social distancing must be practiced at all times.

Physical interactions including shaking hands and hugging should be avoided.

"While this will undoubtedly be difficult for all concerned, there will be an opportunity, in time, for family and friends and the wider community to come together to celebrate the life of the deceased," the guide adds.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024